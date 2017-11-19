Lifetime reality star, future Jag visits Southern

Bring It! reality star set to attend Southern in the fall

A Lifetime reality star plans to join the fall 2018 incoming freshmen class at Southern University.

Camryn Harris, a cast member on the Lifetime docu-series Bring It!, visited Southern on Thursday, November 15 for a campus tour. This was not like any other tour Southern is used to providing. Camera crews tagged along to capture one of the biggest moments in the high school senior’s life, visiting her future university.

Harris and her mother had a chance to meet with Chancellor-President Ray L. Belton, and the SU Dancing Dolls.

Bring It! follows a Jackson, Mississippi competition dance team also named “The Dancing Dolls."

Harris’ trip to Southern University will be aired sometime in March 2018 for its upcoming season.

