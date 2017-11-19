Constable Captain raises money for African hometown and community center

Ganiyu Jimoh grew up in a Nigerian village and had to walk two miles to get to school, but he said every single step was the worth effort because it was a step towards his dream.

"The movie Iwo Jima, by John Wayne, was my favorite movie,” Jimoh said. “And when I watched that movie I said, I'm gonna be one of those guys."

Jimoh accomplished that dream, serving in both the Navy and Marines after he finished graduate school at Loyola University in New Orleans.

After the military and a string of different jobs, he pursued a career in law enforcement and wound up the Chief of Operations for the Baton Rouge Constables Office.

He decided it was time for a trip back home... but he was shocked by what he saw.

"They still did not have a bus to take them from one area to the other,” Jimoh said. “These kids are still walking two to three miles every day to school."

So he decided to help both his old home and his new home, by telling his story.

Jimoh wrote a book, "African Students and their Determination for Education". It's about the hardships he and other kids face to complete school. It was released in late October, and half the proceeds will go towards buying school buses for his old village. The other half will go towards a new community center in Baton Rouge on 26th street, where Teachers would volunteer their time to help kids with their schoolwork.

"We all know how difficult math and science are, and everyone needs help in getting through those,” Jimoh said.

Jimoh's parents worked long days on farms to save up enough money for him to go to school in the U.S. He wants to work towards making his path a possibility for all the children in his village.

"A man educated is a man that thinks, and improves stuff,” Jimoh said. “The more education you get, the better you are going to be."

Jimoh receives money for his book sales every three months. His goal is to make enough money to build the community center and buy several new buses for his village, before the end of 2018.

The book is available online and at bookstores across the country.

