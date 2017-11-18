Police investigating shooting at Palisades Apartments; 1 injured

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.More >>
The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.More >>
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cool - light SE winds; a high of only 63°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds; not quite as chilly - a low of 42°
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cool - light SE winds; a high of only 63°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds; not quite as chilly - a low of 42°
A woman who was found shot to death in St. Claude Sunday night was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who was reported missing but then found safe hours later, according to police.More >>
A woman who was found shot to death in St. Claude Sunday night was the mother of a seven-year-old boy who was reported missing but then found safe hours later, according to police.More >>
The 7-year-old who was reported missing from the 9th Ward and was sought by authorities has been found safe, according to Lousiana State Police.More >>
The 7-year-old who was reported missing from the 9th Ward and was sought by authorities has been found safe, according to Lousiana State Police.More >>
The body found wrapped in carpet and dumped along I-10 in Louisiana last week is that of a missing Hancock County man, the Orleans Parish coroner confirms.More >>
The body found wrapped in carpet and dumped along I-10 in Louisiana last week is that of a missing Hancock County man, the Orleans Parish coroner confirms.More >>
He was serving a life sentence for his connection to the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate, who was weeks from giving birth, and six others.More >>
He was serving a life sentence for his connection to the 1969 murders of actress Sharon Tate, who was weeks from giving birth, and six others.More >>
Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.More >>
Della Reese, singer and actress, has died at the age of 86.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.More >>
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and this was simply a tragic accident.More >>
Authorities say foul play is not suspected, and this was simply a tragic accident.More >>
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".More >>
After UCLA player's father minimized President Donald Trump's involvement in winning players' release from China, Trump tweets, "I should have left them in jail!".More >>
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.More >>
President Donald Trump is announcing his intent to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terror.More >>
The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that the two bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing men from Atlanta.More >>
The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that the two bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing men from Atlanta.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>