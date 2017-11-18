Police investigating shooting at Palisades Apartments; 1 injured

Emergency crews are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday night where one person was reported injured.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. at the Palisades Apartment Complex.

On Sunday, officials with Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed there was one person hurt in the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the shooting was a suspected robbery.

There are no known suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.