Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tie the knot in NOLA

It's been quite a year for tennis star Serena Williams.

She won the Australian Open in January while pregnant, gave birth to her first child in September, and on Thursday, November 16, she married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans at the Contemporary Arts Center.

It was a star-studded event with a guest list of 250 people including Jay Z, Beyonce, Eva Longoria, Ciara, La La Anthony, Kelly Roland, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, to name a few.

The theme of the wedding was Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and guests walked into the sound of one of the movie’s famous songs “Be Our Guest.” Vogue had an exclusive photo deal for the wedding, so guests were not allowed to take in cell phones or cameras.

Ohanian shared on Instagram his love for Williams, “You are the greatest of all times, not just in sport—I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together… And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today.”

36-year-old Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She’s expected to defend her Australian Open title in Melbourne in 2018.

She and Ohanian were engaged in December. Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

