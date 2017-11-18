Trump: Hillary is the ‘worst and biggest loser of all time’

President Trump tweeted out to Hillary Clinton Saturday morning, inviting his former Democratic presidential rival to try again in 2020.

He also described Clinton as “the worst (and biggest) loser of all time,” in the tweet.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can’t stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!” Trump tweeted.

Trump continued: "She just can't stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!"

In an interview with Mother Jones Friday, Clinton suggested that Russian government interference undermined the “legitimacy” of Trump’s win.

“There are lots of questions about its legitimacy,” the 2016 Democratic nominee said in the interview. “And we don’t have a method for contesting that in our system. That’s why I’ve long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened.”

She added: “Because, look, this is the first time we’ve ever been attacked by a foreign adversary, and then they suffer no real consequences.”

Both Trump and Clinton have continued to lob criticisms of one another long after the election. This is just the latest in a series of attacks against the former Democratic nominee.

Trump called for an investigation by the FBI and the Justice Department to look into the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

That call came after a report revealed the Clinton camp signed a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC back in 2015.

