Trump: Hillary is the ‘worst and biggest loser of all time’

Republican John Schroder will be the next state treasurer of Louisiana, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office.More >>
Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams combined to run for 165 yards and three touchdowns and No. 21 LSU beat Tennessee 30-10 in stormy conditions Saturday night.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in the 7800 block of Scenic Hwy.More >>
Green Cuisine, based in San Fernando, California, is recalling nearly 37,000 pounds of chicken and turkey salad products that may be contaminated with hard plastic or glass fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.More >>
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has apologized after a website posted a 4-year-old video of him making a racially insensitive comment.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.More >>
The second body found in Macon County woods has been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
