Man arrested for carrying gun on campus during high school football game

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after police say he tried to get into a high school football while carrying a gun.

According to a probable cause report, while working extra duty detail at football game at Scotlandville Magnet High School Friday night a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office witnessed the incident.

The deputy saw and heard Arna Ray Selvage, 34, yelling for a school administrator to let him n the game. Officials say Selvage was yelling so loud "several other game goers were observed to be worried and alarmed at the disturbance."

The deputy told Selvage to calm down or he would be escorted off of the campus.

While being contacted, the deputy noticed a bulge poking out from under Selvage's thin white t-shirt appearing to be the handle of a gun. The deputy then pulled Selvage to the side and patted him down, finding a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun in his wristband., police say.

The deputy also found an extra loaded magazine in Selvage's back pocket, according to the arrest report.

Selvage told police he is from New York and was not aware he couldn't have his firearm on him or on the school campus since it was after school hours.

Selvage was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of carrying a firearm on school property.

