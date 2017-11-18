Paul Mainieri to be honored at Musial Awards in St. Louis

LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri will be honored Saturday night at the Musial Awards, which acknowledges moments of sportsmanship in North America.

Mainieri will be celebrated for the tributes to the different military academies that LSU faced in Alex Box Stadium last season.

“I will accept this award not for myself, but for our players who enthusiastically took part in this in-game demonstration of gratitude,” Mainieri said in a press release, “and on behalf of the LSU community, which has demonstrated time and time again its patriotic attitude and appreciation for all of the members in our country’s armed forces.”

During games against Army and Air Force, LSU players and coaches shook the hands of each cadet on the opposing team and thank them for their service.

The award ceremony is named after Sam Musial, a hall of fame baseball player and honors individuals that have shown acts of kindness and class.

“Anytime you receive an award with the name Stan Musial attached to it is cause for a great amount of pride,” Mainieri said. “Stan Musial was not only one of the greatest players in the history of baseball but he has the reputation of being one of the greatest ‘gentlemen’ in the history of our game, too. He proved every day with the way he carried himself and treated others that you can respect your opponent while still being a great competitor that succeeds in sports. That has always been the message I have tried to get across to my players.”

Information provided by LSUnow.com