ELECTION 2017: Schroder wins treasurer race; other results

With an estimated 12.5 percent of voters casting a ballot, Louisiana broke a record Saturday. It's the lowest turnout election in state history, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Topping the ticket was the special election to replace John Kennedy as state treasurer. In that race, Republican John Schroder from Covington got 56 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office.

“As a former state legislator, I did not always take the most popular positions on some of the tough fiscal decisions that troubled the legislature,” he said, speaking before a crowd of a few dozen gathered in a Baton Rouge hotel. “As your state treasurer, I’m going to continue to uphold those same values of looking out for the people.”

Schroder beat New Orleans Democrat Derrick Edwards, who did little in the way of fundraising or advertising. He did, however, get a last-minute round of support from former Gov. Edwin Edwards, who did an election day robocall on his behalf. Edwards got 44 percent of the vote statewide.

In East Baton Rouge, Schroder bested Edwards with 55 percent of the vote. EBR voted in support of Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race and Democrat John Bel Edwards in the 2015 gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, the second time was the charm for a 2 percent boost to the hotel occupancy tax in most of EBR. It passed with 61 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Secretary of State’s office. A similar measure failed on the ballot last year by a slim margin.

The tax will be paid by those who state in hotel rooms across the parish, excluding those in Baker, Central, Zachary, and parts of North Baton Rouge. Half of the money generated will go to the Raising Cane’s River Center for facility improvements and repairs. The other half will go to Visit Baton Rouge for their marketing initiatives.

In the Baton Rouge City Judge race, Republican Judy Moore Vendetto – sister of Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore – won with 52 percent of the vote. She beat out her opponent Republican Chris Hester by less than 500 votes, according to unofficial returns.

Down in New Orleans, voters made history, electing the first ever female mayor in the city’s 300 years. City Councilmember LaToya Cantrell beat out former Judge Desiree Charbonnet by a 20 percent margin, according to unofficial results.

