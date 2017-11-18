Waddill Wildlife Refuge: An outdoor escape in your own backyard

The Waddill Wildlife Refuge offers the perfect outdoor getaway without having to leave the Capital area. The 237-acre park along the Comite River offers many outdoor amenities for free and is owned and managed by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

RELATED: LDWF stocks Burbank Park Lake with 800 lbs. of adult catfish

It’s located in East Baton Rouge Parish at 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814. The facility is open Tuesday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Waddill Wildlife Refuge features:

Two fishing ponds

Nature trails

Air rifle range

Archery range

Swamp habitat

Sandbar on the Comite River

Picnic facilities

An Educational Classroom

Restrooms

Those fishing at the park who are over the age of 16 will need to have a valid Louisiana fishing license. More information about fishing licenses is available at https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com.

No reservations are required to use the outdoor facilities; however, LDWF officials advise you’ll be sharing the area with other groups.

For information about using the classroom or requesting a wildlife educator a program to a group, fill out a facility request form by clicking here and email it to kallen@wlf.la.gov.

RELATED STORIES:

Canoe, kayak boat launch now open at BREC's Highland Road Park

List of recreational bike trails in Greater Baton Rouge

Big Fish: Martello Castle makes every angler feel like royalty

Local hunter survives tree stand malfunction, takes down 8 point buck the next day

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.