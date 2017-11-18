Police investigating early Saturday morning shooting; 1 injured

Baton Rouge Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting where one man was injured.

A spokesman from BRPD says at around 5:15 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 12000 block of Boulevard De Province.

According to officials, a preliminary investigation revealed one man was injured during the shooting and was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of those injuries are not known at this time, police say.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.