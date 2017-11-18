State police investigating two-vehicle crash killing unrestrained driver on US 61

Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in West Feliciana where an unrestrained from Mississippi was killed.

On Friday around 7 p.m., state police began investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality on US Hwy 61 near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line in West Feliciana Parish.

The crash took the life of Ian Wilson, 55, of Woodville, MS., state police say.

According to officials, the initial investigation showed state police that the crash happened as Wilson was traveling northbound on Hwy 61 in a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck. At the same time, a 60-year-old Marshall Davis of Vidalia was traveling in a 1996 Jeep Cherokee.

State police say both vehicles were in the left lane, and Wilson began slowing down because of another vehicle in front of him making a left turn. Davis was traveling behind Wilson and for reasons still under investigation failed to slow down his Jeep as Wilson was slowed down.

As a result, Davis' Jeep struck the truck in the back, causing Wilson's truck to leave the roadway to the right where it went down an embankment and rolled over. The Jeep ended up on the neutral ground.

Wilson was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from his truck, state police said. He was transported from the scene by Acadian Ambulance to West Feliciana Parish Hospital in St. Francisville, where he was pronounced dead.

According to state police, Davis was properly restrained during the crash. He had three passengers in his vehicle that was transported from the scene to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge with minor to moderate injuries.

Impairment on both drivers is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from both to be submitted for analysis, standard in crash fatalities.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.