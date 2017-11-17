Car crashes into optometrist building on Florida Blvd.

Officials responded to the scene of a car crash on Florida Boulevard at Monterrey Drive in Baton Rouge Friday night. The car crashed into an optometrist building.

Police say there were no serious injuries. This is the second time this year a car has crashed into that same building.

A car plowed into the Vision 4 Less in back in June.

This is the SECOND time a car plowed thru this building this year! This pic is from June @WAFB pic.twitter.com/qy7VXTdfV9 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 18, 2017

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is available.

