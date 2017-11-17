Car crashes into optometrist building on Florida Blvd. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Car crashes into optometrist building on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials responded to the scene of a car crash on Florida Boulevard at Monterrey Drive in Baton Rouge Friday night. The car crashed into an optometrist building.

Police say there were no serious injuries. This is the second time this year a car has crashed into that same building.

A car plowed into the Vision 4 Less in back in June.  

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is available. 

