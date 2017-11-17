Alleged shooter still on the loose; family of victim pleading for answers

Almost a week ago, Dezarae Warner, a daughter, sister, and mother, was shot and left for dead in the middle of Washington Avenue. “We want justice for her and justice is what she is going to get,” said the victim’s mother, Chiquita Warner.

Kaylon Alexander, the victim’s sister, says she didn't believe it when she was told her baby sister had been gunned down, however, the death of the 25-year-old was no joke.

Family members claim that last Saturday, Warner's ex-boyfriend, Nicholas London, 24, knocked on the front door of her home, then asked her to come outside. “And they fought and argued. He kicked her and stuff and then he shot her,” Alexander said.

Warner died at the scene with her children, ages 6, 5, and 2, sitting on the front porch just feet away.

“Why, I don't know. I wish he would explain it to us as her family because that is so wrong, so rude, so cruel,” said the victim’s mother.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the alleged suspect is still on the loose, but the family says he's been bold enough to make appearances. “I have called the detectives quite a few times saying he passed through riding slowly with different cars with no license plates on them,” said Chiquita.

Meanwhile, family members say a day doesn't go by without them thinking of how Dezarae helped them start each morning. “We all would go in her room and laugh and she would tell all us jokes. She was basically a comedian. When we wake up in the morning, we can't go to her room no more, she's gone.”

The family says Dezarae and the accused shooter had a short relationship and didn’t have previous fights, so she didn’t have a restraining order against him.

London is wanted by BRPD for second degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

BRPD is asking anyone with information on this shooting or on London's whereabouts to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

