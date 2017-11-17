La. governor and house GOP square off over Medicaid

How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
How to watch, listen, stream, and follow live updates for this week's LSU game.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 17.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 17.More >>
It's been quite a year for tennis star Serena Williams.More >>
It's been quite a year for tennis star Serena Williams.More >>
An Atlanta man is behind bars after police say he purchased over $1,000 of merchandise from Victoria's Secret in the Mall of Louisiana using counterfeit money.More >>
An Atlanta man is behind bars after police say he purchased over $1,000 of merchandise from Victoria's Secret in the Mall of Louisiana using counterfeit money.More >>
President Trump tweeted out to Hillary Clinton Saturday morning, inviting his former Democratic presidential rival to try again in 2020.More >>
President Trump tweeted out to Hillary Clinton Saturday morning, inviting his former Democratic presidential rival to try again in 2020.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.More >>
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.More >>
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.More >>
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.More >>