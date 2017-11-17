LSU has the best tailgating in all of college football, Sports Illustrated declares

Sports Illustrated has declared LSU has the best tailgating in all of college football, according to a new article.

Andy Staples, a writer for the sports magazine, was in awe of the fans, food, and amounts of booze when he visited Tiger Stadium on October 14 when LSU hosted Auburn.

Staples gave a nod to tailgating scenes at other big college football schools such as Tennessee, Michigan, and Washington. “But nothing compares to LSU,” he wrote.

He described tailgating at Ole Miss as “quaint if you love chandeliers in tents and watching men in ties and women in high heels stand in line for a Port-a-Pottie.”

The article describes how preparations for tailgating begins the day before an LSU game and continue long after the final play.

Ronald Lahasky, who practices internal medicine in Abbeville, told Staples about the tailgating experience:

“There’s people still partying over here — 30,000 people — while the game’s going on. “Twenty thousand of them don’t know the game’s going on. The other 10,000 know, and they’re just watching the other 20,000.”

Click here to see the full article from Sports Illustrated.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.