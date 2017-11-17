Thanksgiving Day expected to have cool, 'holiday feel' as cold front moves through this weekend

We enjoyed yet another pleasant afternoon that was a little warmer than normal for mid-November, but the sunshine made for a great way to close out the work week. In addition, fair skies and temperatures in the 60s through Friday evening is welcomed news for area high school football playoffs, as well as Mid-City’s White Light Night music and arts festival.

Clouds will be returning overnight and once again, we could have some fog for the morning start on Saturday. In this case, however, we do not anticipate much in the way of dense fog to begin the day. Saturday morning will kick off at sunrise in the low 60s for the Red Stick with a steady warm up that takes many WAFB neighborhoods into the low 80s for the afternoon high.

The long-anticipated cold front is still on schedule for a Saturday arrival in the greater Baton Rouge area from the late afternoon into the early evening hours. The First Alert Forecast for Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies for the better part of the day, with metro Baton Rouge staying dry through the early afternoon.

By the mid-to-late afternoon, rains will be approaching from northwest to southeast across the WAFB area. As we’ve been saying for several days now, this will not be a very wet front, with only about half of the viewing area getting measurable rainfall. In addition, most of those that do get rain are likely to see less than 0.1” for rain totals. And while we could also hear one or two rumbles of thunder as the front slides through the region, we do not anticipate any strong thunderstorms.

As mentioned on Thursday evening, the First Alert Forecast has the front moving steadily to the southeast late Saturday, and we have now removed any mention of rain for Sunday’s pre-dawn hours. In fact, skies should be clearing as we head to sunrise, with blue skies and sunshine expected just about all Sunday long. The Baton Rouge metro area can expect Sunday morning lows in the mid 40s with highs only getting into the low 60s, nearly 20° cooler than Saturday’s high temperatures.

Monday morning will start off in the upper 30s for many WAFB neighborhoods, with highs again in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

If you’ve been following the WAFB Storm Team over the last few days, we’ve noted low confidence in the forecast for the middle and end of Thanksgiving week. Thankfully, the model guidance has starting to come into better agreement, although there still some fine tuning to done for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. For the time being, we will go with rain chances at about 20 to 30 percent for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a high on Tuesday near 70° with highs in the mid 60s on Wednesday.

The really good news is that we are taking rain out of the Thanksgiving Day forecast, at least for now. What’s more, Thursday will be a little on the cool side, even for November, and that should help give the day a real holiday feel. Our current Thanksgiving Day outlook calls for a morning low near 40° for the Capital City region with an afternoon high around 60° under partly cloudy skies.

For the shopaholics and mall maniacs, Black Friday is looking like another day with that holiday feel with a morning start again near 40° and an afternoon high in the mid 60s under fair skies.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch a broad area of weak, low pressure in the Caribbean, giving the poorly defined area a 20 percent chance of development over the next two to five days. While surface waters are more than warm enough to support a tropical system there, mid/upper-level winds and the associated shear are likely to keep the clamps on any real organization.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.