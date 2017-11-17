How rare is it to get a perfect score on the ACT?

Blaire Peterson, a senior at St. Amant High School, achieved a perfect score of 36 when she took the ACT in October. It was her seventh time taking the assessment since she first took the test in the seventh grade.

So how rare is it to achieve a perfect score on the standardized test for college and career placement? She is part of the 1% of students who take the standardized test and receive a perfect score.

Over two million students have already taken the ACT in 2017, according to the Ascension Parish School Board. Less than 2,600 could achieve a perfect score of 36. The national average composite score is 21, according to the ACT’s website.

In Louisiana, less than 20 students achieved a perfect score on the ACT in the last year. During the 2016-2017 school year, 41,132 public school students took the ACT, according to the Louisiana Department of Education. That group of students achieved an average composite score of 19.6.

In Ascension Parish, where Peterson attends high school, 1,462 students took the ACT last school year and achieved an average composite score of 20.3. The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education adopted a policy to give all high school students access to the ACT free of charge in 2013.

