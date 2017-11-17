St. Amant High School senior scores a 36 on the ACT

A senior at St. Amant High School is being recognized for earning a perfect score on the ACT. Only one-tenth of one percent of high school graduates achieve a composite score of 36.

Blaire Peterson is soaking up every moment of her final year at St. Amant High. The senior has certainly celebrated many milestones on her journey to graduation, but this recent one takes the cake, she says.

RELATED: How rare is it to get a perfect score on the ACT?

“I woke up at 6 a.m. It was early. I didn't mean to. No one else was awake and I didn't want to wake anyone else up, so I kind of got excited in my room, but then I just went back to sleep. When I woke up at 6:40 a.m. I told my mom because she was awake, and I texted my dad because he was already at work,” Peterson said.

Peterson says she went online and learned she had scored a 36 on the ACT. She says it was the seventh time she took the test since 7th grade. She says she earned a 35 twice before, but this time around, nothing less than perfect would do. “I wanted to improve my writing score. I didn't have a very good writing score at first and I needed to be better for the scholarships I was going to compete for,” Peterson said.

The senior says it took a lot of hard work and practice. Peterson says math is her favorite subject, but you could say she is also a pro when it comes to time management. Peterson is also the school's dance team captain, senior class president, freshman mentor, a member of the Beta Club, a school Christian organization, and has been recognized by her peers on the homecoming court.

“It becomes a lot sometimes, but I enjoy all of it and so it's worth it to me to work it into my schedule,” Peterson said.

She juggles all this while maintaining a 4.86 grade point average. Peterson says she's not quite sure where she will be going to college just yet, but she she plans to study biological sciences and hopes to one day become a doctor.

“I hope to first start out as a medical oncologist and help people, and after that I want to become a researcher and possibly find different treatments,” Peterson said.

Peterson says for now, she's going to pause and appreciate her most recent victory. “It's really awesome. It felt so awesome. I feel accomplished and I'm ready to keep moving on,” Peterson said.

Peterson is also a semi-finalist for the National Merit Scholarship.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











