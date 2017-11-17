Names still being taken for this weekend's turkey giveaway

Councilwoman Tara Wicker, along with the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, is hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway this weekend.

The distribution event will be held on Saturday, November 18 at 10 a.m. at the Leo S. Butler Community Center, located at 950 E Washington St. Turkeys will be given out to all pre-registered families. If you have not yet registered, call 225-317-1849.

"As we reflect on all things that we are thankful for during this holiday season, it is important that together as a community we remember those that are less fortunate than we are and do our part to help those that need it the most," said Wicker.

