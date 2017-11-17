Jags face tall task against No. 1 Duke

The Jaguars have a tall task ahead of them Friday night when they face No. 1 Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Southern is 0-3 on the early season, losing to Illinois (102-55), Missouri State (86-58) and Marshall (83-74).

Jared Sam leads the Jags this season, averaging 16.7 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per contest.

Duke is 3-0 on the season, defeating Elon (97-68), Utah Valley (99-69) and No. 2 Michigan State (88-81).

The Blue Devils are led by Grayson Allen's 25.7 points per game. The guard is 17-of-26 (.654) from 3-point land this year.

Marvin Bagley III adds 17 points per game for Duke and Trevon Duval and Gary Trent Jr are both averaging just over 13 points per contest.

Tipoff between the Jaguars and Blue Devils is set for 6:00 p.m. from Durham, N.C.

This will be the fourth straight road game for Southern.

The Jags will host Tennessee-Martin in the home opener on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

