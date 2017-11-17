Gov. Edwards releases statement on drop in unemployment rate

On Friday, November 16, Governor John Bel Edwards released a statement on the drop in Louisiana's unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate continues its decline, dropping to 4.8 percent in October. The last time the unemployment rate was lower was back in May of 2008.

"The best social program out there is a good job, and more and more people in Louisiana are finding work. We're continuing to see a decline in Louisiana's unemployment rate, and our state's economy is turning around. Just look at the historic economic development project we announced in New Orleans this week. Two thousand good paying jobs are on the horizon. We are not out of the woods yet, and we have a lot of work left to do, but for the sixth consecutive month, we are seeing signs of improvement for Louisiana's economy. I have said before that Louisiana's brightest days are ahead of us, and these unemployment figures are further evidence of that," said Edwards.

