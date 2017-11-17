Forest Heights Academy of Excellence celebrates selection for National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two Baton Rouge schools are being recognized by the US Department of Education as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

"342 schools in the nation, 6 in Louisiana. This is quite incredible," said Warren Drake, EBR Schools Superintendent. "Unbelievable."

Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet and Forest Heights Academy of Excellence are the winners in East Baton Rouge Parish. The students at Forest Heights Academy had a ceremony early Friday morning.

"It's an outstanding and excellent feeling to win the award," said Myra Varmall, principal of Forest Heights Academy of Excellence. "It just confirms the work that you're doing of course along with staff, our very dedicated parents, teachers help to make this happen."

The two schools were selected based on their overall academic excellence and their progress in closing achievement gaps.

