Big Fish: The Chandeleur Islands is where the BIG fish are biting

This week's cold front has speckled trout and redfish deeper into our marshes and closer to area launches. But if you are looking for something a little meatier to catch then head out to our coastal rigs just outside the Chandeleur Island chain.

Captain Pete Smarvel and a few friends made a trip into the main pass area just outside of the island chain and found some beautiful cobia.The trick is to jig large erratic baits drop them down to the bottom and start jigging them as you make the retrieve. Then hold on.



Cobia is one of the Gulf's hardest fighting and best-tasting fish.Now, that doesn’t mean you can’t still catch big tuna or even swordfish. Right now, they are biting too!

Captain CT Williams has more hot spots, tackle tips and how to’s on The BIGFISH TV show, which airs every Saturday morning at 5:30 a.m. right here on WAFB Channel 9.

