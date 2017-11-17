$7.2M in funds from FEMA headed to August 2016 flood damaged schools

Information provided by Sen. Kennedy's press office.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced today that FEMA is granting $7.2 million to East Baton Rouge School Board, Baker Schools System, West Feliciana Parish, and Ouachita Parish to repair damage caused by the 2016 March and August flooding.

“I would like to thank FEMA for continuing to help Louisiana during the rebuilding process,” said Sen. Kennedy. “Every bit of funding counts, and this money will restore a pump station, levees, a bridge and schools.”

A summary of the grants is listed below:

Ouachita Parish

$1,108,093.66 in federal funding to Ouachita Parish for permanent repairs to a pump station and two levees that flooded during the 2016 March and August flooding.

West Feliciana Parish

$1,155,670.20 in federal funding to West Feliciana Parish Island Road Bridge for permanent repairs to the bridge that washed-out during the 2016 March and August flooding.

Baker School System

$1,475,961.30 in federal funding to Baker Schools System for permanent repairs to their Aertker Building that flooded during the 2016 March and August flooding.

East Baton Rouge School Board