VIDEO: PLAYOFFS Week 2 - Part 7

VIDEO: PLAYOFFS Week 2 - Part 7

Games presented on Part 7 of this week's Sportsline Friday Nite are: Amite vs. Lake Arthur, South Plaquemines vs. St. Helena, Riverside vs. Dunham, Northeast vs. Vidalia, Welsh vs. Independence, Ferriday vs. East Feliciana, Catholic Pointe Coupee vs. Lafayette Christian

