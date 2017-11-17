PLAYOFFS - Week 2 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 17, 2017.
CLASS 5A
#1 West Monroe 49
#17 Dutchtown 21
#9 Barbe 22
#8 Destrehan 14
#5 St. Amant 28
#12 Airline 35
#13 John Ehret 0
#4 Zachary 38
#3 Acadiana 24
#14 Landry-Walker 22
#22 Live Oak 34
#6 East Ascension 26
#7 Ruston 21
#10 Hahnville 23
#15 Ouachita Parish 28
#2 Covington 35
CLASS 4A
#1 Edna Karr 40
#16 George Washington Carver 35
#9 Salmen 6
#8 Northwood-Shreveport 47
#28 Belle Chasse 13
#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport 14
#13 North DeSoto 0
#4 Warren Easton 54
#3 Benton 21
#14 Cecilia 23
#11 Rayne 28
#6 Leesville 7
#7 Neville 14
#10 McDonogh #35 13
#18 Tioga 19
#2 Lakeshore 40
CLASS 3A
#1 Sterlington 28
#16 Donaldsonville 18
#9 Loranger 14
#8 Richwood 20
#5 Kaplan 45
#12 Iota 18
#20 Madison Prep 0
#4 St. James 50
#30 Westlake 21
#14 Northwest 31
#11 Berwick 12
#6 West Feliciana 38
#7 Church Point 7
#10 Jennings 28
#18 Crowley 24
#2 Iowa 15
CLASS 2A
#1 Welsh 35
#17 Independence 20
#9 Rayville 20
#8 Kinder 35
#5 Vidalia 28
#12 Northeast 4
#13 Pine 22
#4 Many 41
#3 Amite 41
#19 Lake Arthur 13
#11 South Plaquemines 6
#6 St. Helena 54
#7 Rosepine 24
#10 Red River 38
#18 East Feliciana 28
#2 Ferriday 46
CLASS 1A
#1 West St. John 44
#16 East Iberville 2
#9 Elton 8
#8 Jonesboro-Hodge 48
#5 Logansport 48
#21 Homer 0
#13 Arcadia 18
#4 Varnado 58
#3 Kentwood 40
#14 Merryville 14
#11 Oberlin 8
#6 Haynesville 33
#7 Basile 14
#10 Montgomery 8
#18 Lincoln College Prep 20
#2 Oak Grove 48
DIVISION I
#1 Evangel Christian 14
#9 Archbishop Rummel 7
#5 St. Augustine 3
#4 Catholic 7
#3 Scotlandville 35
#6 Brother Martin 33
#7 St. Paul's 21
#2 John Curtis 35
DIVISION II
#1 De La Salle 52
#8 Archbishop Hannan 14
#5 Parkview Baptist 29
#4 St. Thomas More 31
#3 St. Charles 42
#11 St. Louis 10
#7 Teurlings Catholic 9
#2 U-High 34
DIVISION III
#1 Notre Dame 45
#8 Episcopal 0
#5 Riverside 62
#4 Dunham 42
#3 Catholic-N.I. 49
#6 Calvary Baptist 28
#10 St. Thomas Aquinas 7
#2 Isidore Newman 37
DIVISION IV
#1 Vermilion Catholic 28
#9 Ouachita Christian 21
#5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee 10
#4 Lafayette Christian 21
#3 St. Edmund 0
#6 Ascension Catholic 21
#10 St. Mary's 40 2OT
#2 Cedar Creek 34
If you are viewing this story on a mobile device download our free SPORTSLINE RED ZONE app to see the video from the show.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.