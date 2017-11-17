PLAYOFFS - Week 2 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

PLAYOFFS - Week 2 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 17, 2017. 

CLASS 5A

#1 West Monroe      49
#17 Dutchtown      21

#9 Barbe      22
#8 Destrehan      14

#5 St. Amant       28
#12 Airline      35

#13 John Ehret      0
#4 Zachary      38

#3 Acadiana      24
#14 Landry-Walker     22 

#22 Live Oak      34
#6 East Ascension      26

#7 Ruston      21
#10 Hahnville      23

#15 Ouachita Parish     28 
#2 Covington      35

CLASS 4A

#1 Edna Karr       40
#16 George Washington Carver      35

#9 Salmen      6
#8 Northwood-Shreveport      47

#28 Belle Chasse       13
#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport      14

#13 North DeSoto      0
#4 Warren Easton      54

#3 Benton      21
#14 Cecilia      23

#11 Rayne      28
#6 Leesville      7

#7 Neville      14
#10 McDonogh #35      13

#18 Tioga      19
#2 Lakeshore       40

CLASS 3A

#1 Sterlington      28
#16 Donaldsonville     18

#9 Loranger      14
#8 Richwood      20

#5 Kaplan      45
#12 Iota      18

#20 Madison Prep      0
#4 St. James      50

#30 Westlake       21
#14 Northwest      31

#11 Berwick       12
#6 West Feliciana      38

#7 Church Point       7
#10 Jennings      28

#18 Crowley       24
#2 Iowa      15

CLASS 2A

#1 Welsh      35
#17 Independence      20

#9 Rayville       20
#8 Kinder       35

#5 Vidalia       28
#12 Northeast      4

#13 Pine      22
#4 Many      41

#3 Amite       41
#19 Lake Arthur      13

#11 South Plaquemines      6
#6 St. Helena      54

#7 Rosepine       24
#10 Red River       38

#18 East Feliciana       28
#2 Ferriday      46

CLASS 1A

#1 West St. John      44
#16 East Iberville      2

#9 Elton      8
#8 Jonesboro-Hodge      48

#5 Logansport      48
#21 Homer      0

#13 Arcadia      18
#4 Varnado       58

#3 Kentwood        40
#14 Merryville      14

#11 Oberlin       8
#6 Haynesville       33

#7 Basile       14
#10 Montgomery     8 

#18 Lincoln College Prep       20
#2 Oak Grove      48

DIVISION I

#1 Evangel Christian      14
#9 Archbishop Rummel     7

#5 St. Augustine      3
#4 Catholic      7

#3 Scotlandville       35
#6 Brother Martin      33

#7 St. Paul's      21
#2 John Curtis       35

DIVISION II

#1 De La Salle      52
#8 Archbishop Hannan      14

#5 Parkview Baptist       29
#4 St. Thomas More      31

#3 St. Charles      42
#11 St. Louis      10

#7 Teurlings Catholic      9
#2 U-High      34

DIVISION III

#1 Notre Dame       45
#8 Episcopal     0

#5 Riverside     62
#4 Dunham     42

#3 Catholic-N.I.      49
#6 Calvary Baptist      28

#10 St. Thomas Aquinas     7
#2 Isidore Newman      37

DIVISION IV

#1 Vermilion Catholic       28
#9 Ouachita Christian      21

#5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee     10
#4 Lafayette Christian      21

#3 St. Edmund       0
#6 Ascension Catholic       21

#10 St. Mary's       40       2OT
#2 Cedar Creek      34

