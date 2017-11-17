PLAYOFFS - Week 2 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games in the second round of the LHSAA playoffs played on Friday, November 17, 2017.

CLASS 5A

#1 West Monroe 49

#17 Dutchtown 21

#9 Barbe 22

#8 Destrehan 14

#5 St. Amant 28

#12 Airline 35

#13 John Ehret 0

#4 Zachary 38

#3 Acadiana 24

#14 Landry-Walker 22

#22 Live Oak 34

#6 East Ascension 26

#7 Ruston 21

#10 Hahnville 23

#15 Ouachita Parish 28

#2 Covington 35

CLASS 4A

#1 Edna Karr 40

#16 George Washington Carver 35

#9 Salmen 6

#8 Northwood-Shreveport 47

#28 Belle Chasse 13

#12 Woodlawn-Shreveport 14

#13 North DeSoto 0

#4 Warren Easton 54

#3 Benton 21

#14 Cecilia 23

#11 Rayne 28

#6 Leesville 7

#7 Neville 14

#10 McDonogh #35 13

#18 Tioga 19

#2 Lakeshore 40

CLASS 3A

#1 Sterlington 28

#16 Donaldsonville 18

#9 Loranger 14

#8 Richwood 20

#5 Kaplan 45

#12 Iota 18

#20 Madison Prep 0

#4 St. James 50

#30 Westlake 21

#14 Northwest 31

#11 Berwick 12

#6 West Feliciana 38

#7 Church Point 7

#10 Jennings 28

#18 Crowley 24

#2 Iowa 15

CLASS 2A

#1 Welsh 35

#17 Independence 20

#9 Rayville 20

#8 Kinder 35

#5 Vidalia 28

#12 Northeast 4

#13 Pine 22

#4 Many 41

#3 Amite 41

#19 Lake Arthur 13

#11 South Plaquemines 6

#6 St. Helena 54

#7 Rosepine 24

#10 Red River 38

#18 East Feliciana 28

#2 Ferriday 46

CLASS 1A

#1 West St. John 44

#16 East Iberville 2

#9 Elton 8

#8 Jonesboro-Hodge 48

#5 Logansport 48

#21 Homer 0

#13 Arcadia 18

#4 Varnado 58

#3 Kentwood 40

#14 Merryville 14

#11 Oberlin 8

#6 Haynesville 33

#7 Basile 14

#10 Montgomery 8

#18 Lincoln College Prep 20

#2 Oak Grove 48

DIVISION I

#1 Evangel Christian 14

#9 Archbishop Rummel 7

#5 St. Augustine 3

#4 Catholic 7

#3 Scotlandville 35

#6 Brother Martin 33

#7 St. Paul's 21

#2 John Curtis 35

DIVISION II

#1 De La Salle 52

#8 Archbishop Hannan 14

#5 Parkview Baptist 29

#4 St. Thomas More 31

#3 St. Charles 42

#11 St. Louis 10

#7 Teurlings Catholic 9

#2 U-High 34

DIVISION III

#1 Notre Dame 45

#8 Episcopal 0

#5 Riverside 62

#4 Dunham 42

#3 Catholic-N.I. 49

#6 Calvary Baptist 28

#10 St. Thomas Aquinas 7

#2 Isidore Newman 37

DIVISION IV

#1 Vermilion Catholic 28

#9 Ouachita Christian 21

#5 Catholic - Pointe Coupee 10

#4 Lafayette Christian 21

#3 St. Edmund 0

#6 Ascension Catholic 21

#10 St. Mary's 40 2OT

#2 Cedar Creek 34

If you are viewing this story on a mobile device download our free SPORTSLINE RED ZONE app to see the video from the show.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.