LSU at Tennessee: By the Numbers

The Tigers (7-3, 4-2) travel to Knoxville to face a Tennessee team still looking for its first SEC victory and trying to do it with a new leader.

Interim head coach Brady Hoke took over for Butch Jones, who was fired on Sunday, the day after the Volunteers lost to Missouri, 50-17.

The Vols (4-6, 0-6) have lost five of their last six games.

TENNESSEE WINS:

Georgia Tech (42-41), Southern Miss. (24-10), Indiana State (42-7), UMass (17-13)

TENNESSEE LOSSES:

Florida (26-20), Georgia (41-0), Alabama (45-7), South Carolina (15-9), Kentucky (29-26), Missouri (50-17)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Volunteers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU UT First Downs 195 170 Rushing Attempts 422 358 Rushing Yards 2079 1316 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.9 3.7 Rushing Yards/Game 207.9 131.6 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 129-221-4 152-272-9 Passing Yards 1984 1576 Avg/Pass 9.0 6.1 Passing Yards/Game 198.4 165.2 Total Offense/Game 406.3 296.8 Points/Game 26.2 20.4

DEFENSE LSU UT First Downs Allowed 168 212 Rushing Yards Allowed 1424 2569 Passing Yards Allowed 1747 1576 Total Yards Allowed 317.1 4145 Total Yards Allowed/Game 317.1 414.5 Turnovers 10 15 Sacks 31 20 Points Allowed/Game 19.4 27.7

OFFENSIVE STARS FOR THE VOLS:

Quinten Dormady: 76 of 137 passing, 925 yards, 6 interceptions and 6 touchdowns

Jarrett Guarantano: 59 of 94 passing, 575 yards, 1 interception and 1 touchdown



John Kelly: 154 carries for 711 yards (4.6 average) and 8 touchdowns

Ty Chandler: 68 carries for 286 yards (4.2 average) and 2 touchdowns

Brandon Johnson: 28 receptions, 350 yards, 1 touchdown

Marquez Callaway: 19 receptions, 318 yards, 3 touchdowns

John Kelly: 33 receptions, 263 yards

Etham Wolf: 20 receptions, 199 yards, 2 touchdowns

DEFENSIVE STARS FOR THE VOLS:

Daniel Bituli: 70 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble

Nigel Warrior: 69 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles

Quart'e Sapp: 62 total tackles, 3 for loss, 2 breakups, 1 quarterback hurry

Rashaan Gaulden: 58 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 interception, 4 breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)

Television: ESPN

PREDICTION: LSU 34, Tennessee 13

