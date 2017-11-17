LSU at Tennessee: By the Numbers

The Tigers (7-3, 4-2) travel to Knoxville to face a Tennessee team still looking for its first SEC victory and trying to do it with a new leader.
Interim head coach Brady Hoke took over for Butch Jones, who was fired on Sunday, the day after the Volunteers lost to Missouri, 50-17.
The Vols (4-6, 0-6) have lost five of their last six games.
TENNESSEE WINS:
Georgia Tech (42-41), Southern Miss. (24-10), Indiana State (42-7), UMass (17-13)
TENNESSEE LOSSES:
Florida (26-20), Georgia (41-0), Alabama (45-7), South Carolina (15-9), Kentucky (29-26), Missouri (50-17)
Here's a look at the Tigers and Volunteers, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|UT
|First Downs
|195
|170
|Rushing Attempts
|422
|358
|Rushing Yards
|2079
|1316
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.9
|3.7
|Rushing Yards/Game
|207.9
|131.6
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|129-221-4
|152-272-9
|Passing Yards
|1984
|1576
|Avg/Pass
|9.0
|6.1
|Passing Yards/Game
|198.4
|165.2
|Total Offense/Game
|406.3
|296.8
|Points/Game
|26.2
|20.4
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|UT
|First Downs Allowed
|168
|212
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1424
|2569
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1747
|1576
|Total Yards Allowed
|317.1
|4145
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|317.1
|414.5
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Sacks
|31
|20
|Points Allowed/Game
|19.4
|27.7
OFFENSIVE STARS FOR THE VOLS:
Quinten Dormady: 76 of 137 passing, 925 yards, 6 interceptions and 6 touchdowns
Jarrett Guarantano: 59 of 94 passing, 575 yards, 1 interception and 1 touchdown
John Kelly: 154 carries for 711 yards (4.6 average) and 8 touchdowns
Ty Chandler: 68 carries for 286 yards (4.2 average) and 2 touchdowns
Brandon Johnson: 28 receptions, 350 yards, 1 touchdown
Marquez Callaway: 19 receptions, 318 yards, 3 touchdowns
John Kelly: 33 receptions, 263 yards
Etham Wolf: 20 receptions, 199 yards, 2 touchdowns
DEFENSIVE STARS FOR THE VOLS:
Daniel Bituli: 70 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 interception, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble
Nigel Warrior: 69 total tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles
Quart'e Sapp: 62 total tackles, 3 for loss, 2 breakups, 1 quarterback hurry
Rashaan Gaulden: 58 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 interception, 4 breakups, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, TN)
Television: ESPN
PREDICTION: LSU 34, Tennessee 13
