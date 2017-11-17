Crash involving 18-wheeler leaves several injured, shuts down I- - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crash involving 18-wheeler leaves several injured, shuts down I-10

I-10 over LSU Lakes at Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) I-10 over LSU Lakes at Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A crash on I-10 in Baton Rouge late Thursday night involving an 18-wheeler resulted in several injuries and closed the interstate for some time.

It happened on I-10 West over the LSU Lakes at Dalrymple Drive around 11 p.m.

Witnesses reported at least one person was inside a vehicle that got pinned under the tractor trailer.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

All lanes of I-10 reopened around 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

