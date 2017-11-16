BRFD responds to fire on Scenic Highway after 18-wheeler crashes into power pole

Emergency crews with responded to a fire on Scenic Highway Thursday night.

The call went out around 9:30 p.m. near Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street. It's unclear at this time how the fire started, but there were downed power lines on the scene, apparently due to an 18-wheeler striking a power pole. Crews with Entergy responded to the scene along with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to restore power.

Small fire on Scenic Hwy. after an 18-wheeler crashes into a power pole. Scenic is shut down at Fuqua, Entergy here to figure out power outages @WAFB pic.twitter.com/m2vKCHm1qp — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 17, 2017

According to Entergy outage maps, more than 1,000 people are without power due to this incident.

1,000+ Entergy customers without power because of this @WAFB pic.twitter.com/U9oTZzlWYj — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) November 17, 2017

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

