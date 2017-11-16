BRFD responds to fire on Scenic Highway after 18-wheeler crashes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRFD responds to fire on Scenic Highway after 18-wheeler crashes into power pole

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency crews with responded to a fire on Scenic Highway Thursday night.

The call went out around 9:30 p.m. near Scenic Highway and Fuqua Street. It's unclear at this time how the fire started, but there were downed power lines on the scene, apparently due to an 18-wheeler striking a power pole. Crews with Entergy responded to the scene along with the Baton Rouge Fire Department to restore power.

According to Entergy outage maps, more than 1,000 people are without power due to this incident.

This is a developing story. We will update it when we know more.

