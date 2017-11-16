Fire Marshal warns: 'Before you lie your head, make sure you have a working smoke alarm'

In the wake of a mobile home fire that left a 57-year-old grandfather and his 6-year-old granddaughter dead near Denham Springs, the Chief Deputy of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms.

“Before you lie your head, make sure you have a working smoke alarm,” Chief Deputy Brant Thompson told WAFB over the phone “No one should be sleeping without working smoke alarms.”

While the fatal fire that happened Wednesday is still under investigation, fire officials know the blaze originated in the living room of the mobile home which did not have working smoke alarms.

Thompson says early warning signs like smoke alarms save lives. He says there are cases in the U.S. where people who have died in house fires had bought smoke alarms, but they were still on the counter in the bag from the hardware store.

In addition to regularly checking some alarms, it’s important for every family to have an evacuation plan in the event of a fire and a meeting place outside of the home, Thompson says.

Officials say if there is a fire at your house immediately leave and call 911. Thompson says you should “Never re-enter a building that is on fire” and “Leave firefighting to the professionals.

For more information on fire prevention and safety visit https://www.usfa.fema.gov.

