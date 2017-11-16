Sweet Potato, Cheddar and Chive Biscuits with Country Ham

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: November 16, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 3 Dozen

Comment:

These unique little biscuits are perfect for your party or family gathering. These biscuits are made even more unique by incorporating a multitude of fillings. Consider everything from flavored cheeses to sliced breast of chicken and even barbecued pulled pork.

Ingredients:

¼ cup cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

1 cup shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

¼ cup chopped chives

½ pound thinly sliced country ham

2¾ cups flour

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1½ tsps salt

1½ tsps black pepper

¼ cup cold butter, cut into pieces

? cup buttermilk

2 large eggs

2 tbsps butter, melted

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In the bowl of a food processor, add flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and black pepper then pulse 1–2 times to combine ingredients. Add cold butter pieces and pulse until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Place mixture into a large mixing bowl and using a wooden spoon, stir in cheese and chives until well incorporated. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mashed sweet potatoes, buttermilk and eggs. Add to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat dough into a 1-inch thick circle. Using a well-floured 1½-inch round cutter, cut out biscuits. Gather scraps, pat out and cut out more biscuits until all dough is used. Brush tops of biscuits with melted butter. Arrange biscuits on prepared baking sheet with sides touching. Bake on center rack in oven 25 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. In a large nonstick skillet, cook ham over medium-high heat approximately 6 minutes, turning once. To serve, split biscuits and fill with warm ham.