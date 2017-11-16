Driver charged in wreck in Al. that left 5 people from Albany, La. dead

A man is now being charged after a wreck in Alabama back in July that left five people from Albany, Louisiana dead.

Kenneth Eugene Cathey, 51, of Phenix City is facing five counts of criminally negligent homicide. He was booked into the Russell County Jail on Thursday, November 16.

Officials say back in July, five people from Albany were killed in this wreck. It happened on July 18 around 8:30 a.m. on US 80 just past mile marker 207, about ten miles west of Phenix City, Alabama.

Carrie Jones, 32, was killed when the 2014 Nissan Rogue she was driving collided with a 2006 Mack tractor trailer. The four other passengers in her vehicle were also killed. They are:

Judy Madere, 58

Trudy Hebert, 58

Two children, ages 4 and 7

All five victims were pronounced dead on the scene. Cathey was also injured in the wreck and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.