White Light Night festival celebrating art and music to be held in Mid-City

The annual White Light Night art festival will be held in Mid-City on Friday, November 17.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The event celebrates local art and music and is held every November in the Mid-City Art & Design Cultural District. A shuttle service will be available for those who would rather not walk. The shuttle will transport festival-goers between Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and the intersection of Government and 14th Streets. Uber discounts will also be offered the night of the festival.

Proceeds from the festival will help purchase public art for the Mid-City area. For more information, visit the Mid-City Merchants' Facebook page. Participants in the festival include:

4242 Government, LLC

A-1 Air Conditioning

Abat Jour Interiors

Aladdin's Lamp Antiques

Anthony's Deli

Arnold Associates

Atomic Pop

Bistro Byronz

Brew Ha Ha!

Brewbacher's

Caffery Gallery

Calandro's Supermarket

Capital One Bank

Create Studios

Culinary Productions

Cutrone's Barbershop

Elizabethan Gallery

French Truck Coffee

Giraphic Prints

Hair Art & Company

LES Federal Credit Union

Mid City Redevelopment Alliance

Miller, Hampton and Hilgendorf

Milwork Supply Co.

Mo's Art Supply

Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery

Mosaic Garden

Open Health Care

Painting with a Twist

Parish Pilates & Yoga

Peak Performance Physical Therapy

PETropolitan

Radio Bar

Ragusa's Automotive

Red Stick Spice Co.

Reginelli's Pizzaria

Ritter Maher Architects

Sabai Jewelry Gallery

Shoppers Value Foods

Simple Joe

Soiree

Square 46

Studio C

Superior Grill

Sweet Leather

The Child Development Cooperative

The Guru

The Market @ Circa 1857

The Pink Elephant Antiques

Time Warp Boutique

Tipton Associates

VanGuard Gallery @ Stephen Wilson Stained Glass

Victorias Toy Station

Whitney Bank

Yoga Path

Yvette Marie's Cafe

3001 Government, LLC

