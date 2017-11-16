White Light Night festival celebrating art and music to be held - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White Light Night festival celebrating art and music to be held in Mid-City

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The annual White Light Night art festival will be held in Mid-City on Friday, November 17.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The event celebrates local art and music and is held every November in the Mid-City Art & Design Cultural District. A shuttle service will be available for those who would rather not walk. The shuttle will transport festival-goers between Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and the intersection of Government and 14th Streets. Uber discounts will also be offered the night of the festival.

Proceeds from the festival will help purchase public art for the Mid-City area. For more information, visit the Mid-City Merchants' Facebook page. Participants in the festival include:

4242 Government, LLC
A-1 Air Conditioning 
Abat Jour Interiors
Aladdin's Lamp Antiques
Anthony's Deli
Arnold Associates
Atomic Pop
Bistro Byronz
Brew Ha Ha!
Brewbacher's 
Caffery Gallery
Calandro's Supermarket
Capital One Bank
Create Studios
Culinary Productions
Cutrone's Barbershop
Elizabethan Gallery
French Truck Coffee
Giraphic Prints
Hair Art & Company
LES Federal Credit Union
Mid City Redevelopment Alliance
Miller, Hampton and Hilgendorf
Milwork Supply Co. 
Mo's Art Supply
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery
Mosaic Garden
Open Health Care
Painting with a Twist
Parish Pilates & Yoga
Peak Performance Physical Therapy
PETropolitan
Radio Bar
Ragusa's Automotive
Red Stick Spice Co.
Reginelli's Pizzaria
Ritter Maher Architects
Sabai Jewelry Gallery
Shoppers Value Foods
Simple Joe
Soiree
Square 46
Studio C
Superior Grill
Sweet Leather
The Child Development Cooperative
The Guru
The Market @ Circa 1857
The Pink Elephant Antiques
Time Warp Boutique
Tipton Associates
VanGuard Gallery @ Stephen Wilson Stained Glass
Victorias Toy Station
Whitney Bank
Yoga Path
Yvette Marie's Cafe
3001 Government, LLC

