Les Miles sells his $1.76 million Baton Rouge home

According to the Business Report, Les and Kathy Miles have sold their Baton Rouge home located in Bocage Lake.

The 5,590 square foot home has been listed for sale since November of 2016 and was priced at $1.76 million. The home has been listed since two months after Miles lost his job as head coach for LSU's football program.

The realtor for the home says the sale should close on Tuesday, November 21. The 6-bedroom, 6.5 bathroom home was sold for close to the listing price, the realtor says. The final price and the buyer will not be revealed until the sale is final.

Moving crews reportedly began loading up boxes from the home on Cedar Lodge Drive on Thursday. The Miles family has lived there since they first came to Baton Rouge. They bought the home back in 2005 for $1.1 million.

The Business Report says the couple has purchased a different home in Baton Rouge and will be moving this weekend. They also still own a vacant lot in Bocage Lake down the street from the home they just sold.

Click here to see the realtor.com ad for the home and pictures of the inside and outside of the house.

