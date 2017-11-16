Man wanted who reportedly robbed Shell station, attacked employee

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a man who is accused of robbing a Shell gas station and attacking a store employee.

BRPD officials say the man is accused of robbing the Shell located at 8133 Plank Rd. on November 12 around 7:15 p.m.

Investigators say the man entered the store before the robbery in what looked like attempts to plan out the robbery. About half an hour later, the same man returned with two other unidentified men to rob the gas station. The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise. Before leaving the store, the three men reportedly attacked an employee who was uncooperative during the robbery.

Officials say the employee sustained moderate injuries, but did not go to the hospital.

Anyone with information on this case should contact BRPD's Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

