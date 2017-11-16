Man wanted for failing to register as sex offender

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man they say has failed to register as a sex offender.

APSO is actively seeking Calvin Fisher Sr., 33, who is wanted to failing to register as a Tier I sex offender in Ascension Parish. Fisher was convicted on October 17, 2006 on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was released from jail on April 25, 2014.

Anyone with information on Fisher's whereabouts is asked to contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

To search the state's sex offender registry, click here.

