Deputies arrest man wanted for 3 months for failing to register as sex offender

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man who was wanted since November for failing to register as a sex offender has finally been located and arrested.

APSO said Calvin Fisher Sr., 33, was found in Jefferson Parish. Officials said he will sent to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

Fisher was wanted to failing to register as a Tier I sex offender in Ascension Parish. He was convicted on Oct. 17, 2006 on a charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He was released from jail on April 25, 2014. 

