Two men arrested after high speed chase from Gonzales to Baton Rouge

Two men are now in custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase from Gonzales to Baton Rouge.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Airline Highway in Gonzales Wednesday night. The traffic stop was conducted because officials say the vehicle had no tail lights and appear to have a fake temporary tag.

The vehicle, which was occupied by two men, stopped briefly, then took off at a high rate of speed and headed northbound on Airline Highway. With help from Louisiana State Police, deputies chased the vehicle onto Cedar Ridge Avenue in Baton Rouge, where the passenger, later identified as Carlos Delatorre, jumped out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Deputies report finding drugs on his person during the arrest.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Litzan Reyes-Fuigueredo, was arrested a short time later when the chase ended at the intersection of Broadmoor Drive and Florida Boulevard. The chase ended when Reyes-Fuigueredo drove off the road and tried to correct.

Deputies searched the car and reportedly found a backpack filled with syringes, two digital scales, and several other drug paraphernalia items.

The two men are charged as follows:

Litzan Reyes-Fuigueredo, 26, of Baton Rouge Aggravated flight from an officer Possession of marijuana (2 counts) Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Possession of heroin Possession of drug paraphernalia Fail traffic control signals (3 counts) Reckless operation Aggravated obstruction of a highway Out tail lights Temporary registration plates issued by dealers

Carlos Delatorre, 26, of Baton Rouge Resisting an officer Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine Possession of heroin Possession of marijuana (2 counts) Drug paraphernalia



Both men were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

