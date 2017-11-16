BRAC announces plan to renovate downtown economic center

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) has announced plans to redesign and expand its downtown location into the Center for Economic Development.

The $3.5 million project aims to reimagine the as an "iconic, modern business hub" with almost 11,000 square feet of space.

"Twelve years ago, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber reinvented itself into a sophisticated regional economic development organization, and the transformation of its office space is the final step of that evolution. With a new space, BRAC's center will further our mission of leading economic development for the nine parish area, supporting the business community, and assisting with job growth. On behalf of the BRAC Board of Directors, we are pleased to lead this major step forward for this organization and the region's business community," said Jim Ellis, chair of BRAC's Building Committee.

"The timing of this building project is fantastic for the region and the organization. The City of Baton Rouge is celebrating its bicentennial, and BRAC is a few years away from celebrating its centennial. Our BRAC board was pleased to be able to make a commitment to the long-term future of our region and city by committing to this investment. It will serve all of us in the region for decades to come," said Lee Jenkins, chair of BRAC's Board of Directors.

The renovation plan includes large meeting rooms, high-tech presentation areas, an open floor plan with collaborative work stations, and a new conference center that will be able to host the board and training sessions. The conference room will also be available for other organizations and businesses to use. A new courtyard on the 6th Street side of the building will make the conference center an indoor/outdoor environment.

BRAC was first established in 1921. The original office building was built at the intersection of Laurel Street and 6th Street in downtown in 1955. The last time the building was renovated was in the mid-1980s.

For more information about the renovation project, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.