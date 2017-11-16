Coach O to talk final preparations for road game against Tennessee

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will talk final preparations for the Tennessee Vols Thursday night after practice.

LSU (7-3, 4-2) faces a Tennessee team still looking for its first SEC victory and trying to do it with a new leader.

Interim head coach Brady Hoke took over for Butch Jones Sunday night.

Jones was fired the day after the Volunteers lost to Missouri, 50-17.

The Tigers have won four of their last five games, while the Volunteers are on the opposite end of that comparison with only one win in its last five contests.

The Vols (4-6. 0-6) are struggling on both sides of the ball. On offense they're averaging less than 300 yards a game, while giving up over 400 yards on defense.

A big stat in LSU's favor: Tennessee is giving up over 256 yards on the ground. Running back Derrius Guice may be in for another big rushing day.

Tennessee leads the all-time series against the Tigers 20-9-3.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The game will air on ESPN.

