Police investigating double shooting outside apartment complex

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened outside a Baton Rouge apartment complex.

According to officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened Thursday at roughly 1 p.m. on Jean Street near North Foster and Winbourne.

Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot injuries. They are expected to survive.

Details are limited. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

