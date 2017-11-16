WANTED: Man allegedly forces his way into apartment, threatens to shoot woman

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man accused of breaking into a home and threatening the woman inside.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Brandon Lewis, 24, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds.

Investigators said he forced his way into a home on October 29, pulled out a pistol, and threatened to shoot a woman.

They added the woman’s roommate called police and Lewis ran off.

He is wanted for home invasion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

