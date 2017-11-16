Councilman submits resolution to increase pay for BRPD

Several members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are joining forces to try to up the salaries for officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Metro Councilman Matt Watson submitted a resolution Thursday to be added to the agenda for Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting of an 8 mill assessment to be used “entirely and exclusively” to increase salaries and benefits for BRPD.

He was joined by Councilman Chandler Loupe, Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg, and Councilwoman Tara Wicker in announcing the resolution.

The measure will be discussed by the council and there will be public comment before it is considered for adoption on Jan. 10, 2018. If approved, the proposal will then go before voters in the city of Baton Rouge during the regular election on April 28, 2018.

