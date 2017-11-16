Broome signs ordinance to make bars and casinos in EBR Parish smoke-free

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed an ordinance Thursday to make bars and casinos in East Baton Rouge Parish smoke-free.

Although the measure was passed by the Metropolitan Council on August 9, 2017, it will not go into effect until June 1, 2018. The 10-month delay in implementation of the law will allow for businesses and casinos time to make the necessary adjustments and transition their establishments into smoke-free environments.

“It gives me great pleasure to sign this measure into law,” Mayor-President Broome said. “No one should have to be involuntarily exposed to toxins while they work to provide for themselves and their families. Second-hand smoke continues to kill thousands of Americans each year, and I am glad that our capital city is part of the solution. I commend the Metro Council for passing this ordinance and I look forward to more ways we can ensure we all live in a vital and healthy Baton Rouge.”

The move is in conjunction with the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.

The ordinance brings Baton Rouge in line with other tourist destinations around the country where smoking in restaurants, bars, and casinos is also banned, Broome said.

"Baton Rouge was one of the largest cities that still allowed smoking in bars and casinos, but this doesn't take place anymore thanks to the leadership of these council members and advocates," she said.

An air quality study in July showed that bars and casinos in East Baton Rouge Parish showed that the establishments that allowed smoking inside of them were unhealthy.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.