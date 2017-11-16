Sloppy Joes from the Pelican House

-
Ingredients:
1 poppy seed bun
1 large onion
American cheese
Mayonnaise
Kettle chips
Beef cheek
Sloppy Joe sauce
12 hour braised beef cheeks shredded and cooked in a proprietary traditional sloppy Joe sauce. The Sloppy Joe is layered with kettle chips, meat, mayo, raw onions and sliced American cheese, then then broiled and served on a toasted poppy seed bun.