SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern and Grambling State enjoy a bye week before meeting at the Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Jaguars are currently one game back of Grambling in the West Division. The winner of the Bayou Classic will advance to face Alcorn State in the SWAC Championship on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Houston, TX.

The Braves have already clinched the SWAC East Division crown.

SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Alcorn State at Jackson State

SWAC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY, NOV. 18:

Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State (1 p.m.)

Kentucky State at Alabama A&M (1 p.m.)

Alcorn State at Jackson State (2 p.m.)

Texas Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2:30 p.m.)

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Grambling State 6-0 9-1 Southern 5-1 7-3 Prairie View 3-3 4-5 Texas Southern 1-4 1-8 Arkansas-PB 1-4 2-7

EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Alcorn State 5-1 7-3 Alabama State 3-3 3-6 Alabama A&M 3-4 3-7 Jackson State 2-4 2-8 Mississippi Valley State 1-5 2-8

