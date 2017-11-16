18-wheeler catches fire at Walmart in Walker; no one hurt

An 18-wheeler caught fire outside the Walmart in Walker early Thursday morning.

The store is located on LA 447 near I-12. It happened around 7 a.m.

A viewer submitted video of the wild scene.

It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

James Wascom with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection Dist. 4 said there were no injuries and the fire was contained to the cab of the truck.

Wascom added the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

