AG announces 5 arrests on Medicaid fraud charges

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 17.More >>
The students at Forest Heights Academy had a ceremony early Friday morning.More >>
This week's cold front has speckled trout and redfish deeper into our marshes and closer to area launches. But if you are looking for something a little meatier to catch then head out to our coastal rigs just outside the Chandelier Islands chain.More >>
The annual White Light Night art festival will be held in Mid-City on Friday, November 17. The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.More >>
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) announced today that FEMA is granting $7.2 million to East Baton Rouge School Board, Baker Schools System, West Feliciana Parish, and Ouachita Parish to repair damage caused by the 2016 March and August flooding.More >>
Dr. Sergio Canavero said the transplant of a healthy body to a human head would take place in China because the U.S. and Europe would not allow it.More >>
The 8-year-old’s four siblings witnessed their sister and mother running into the burning motor home.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
The civil rights leader said that his father also had the disease.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
Montgomery District Judge Troy Massey said Friday he was, “stunned by the brutality” involved in the murder of 92-year-old Mary Lou Gedel.More >>
It can be a bit startling, to get an incoming call from your own number and see your own photo staring back at you. But if you get a call like this, the safest thing to do is not pick up.More >>
Fingerlings are officially the hottest toy for the 2017 holiday season, but one mother has a warning if you plan to purchase your gifts online.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that 17-year-old Dwan Wakefield has been given a $275,000 bond.More >>
The divide between the state and national GOP reached new depths late Wednesday as more allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Moore, an outspoken Christian conservative.More >>
