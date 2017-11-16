AG announces 5 arrests on Medicaid fraud charges

Authorities are continuing to target those suspected of abusing Medicaid and Medicare in Louisiana.

Attorney General Jeff Landry reported Thursday on the arrests of five people charged in connection with Medicaid welfare fraud. The following were arrested:

Tanika Pitts, 39, of Baton Rouge

James Poree, 24, of Des Allemands

Andrea Alexander, 31, of Marrero

Stephanie Lavine, 38, of Opelousas

Carolee Procter, 34, of Alexandria

"My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit works tirelessly to fight fraud, waste, and abuse in this welfare program that helps our State’s neediest," Landry said in a written release. "Louisiana’s Medicaid program costs billions of taxpayer dollars so we will continue doing all we legally can to ensure the people’s hard-earned money is not being stolen."

All of the suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. They all are accused of submitting time sheets and service logs for services not rendered, except for Procter.

Pitts is charged with one count of Medicaid fraud. She was released on $1,500 bond.

Poree is facing four counts of Medicaid fraud. He was released on $2,000 bond.

Alexander was arrested on three counts of Medicaid fraud. She was released on $15,000 bond.

Lavine is also charged with three counts of Medicaid fraud. She was released on $3,000 bond.

Procter is facing two counts of simple battery of persons with infirmities. There was no information available about bond.

Call 888-799-6885 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com to report Medicaid fraud, abuse, or neglect at facilities.

