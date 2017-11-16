Four candidates for BRPD chief interviewed; four more to go

For the first time Thursday night, residents got to hear from some of the men and women who want to be Baton Rouge’s top cop.

The metro council interviewed four the eight remaining candidates who are vying to be the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

One by one, all four of the men and women interviewed Thursday night got the chance to state their case before the search committee and explain why they deserve the job.

The four candidates interviewed were Myron Daniels, Sharon Douglas, Darryl Honore, and Ronald Stevens.

Each candidate had an hour to field questions about training they'd like to implement to community policing, even specifics of how they would approach the role. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has long said she wanted the process to be transparent, and during the first round of interviews, which were open to public comment, seemed to align with that goal. It's something she and those on the committee hope will instill public trust in the process.

FIRST: @MayorBroome chooses to “set the record straight” regarding rumor that she has already made choice on the @BRPD chief. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/pPrRnWsK65 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) November 16, 2017

"I cannot stress enough how important community policing is in this role. The new chief must know the community that he or she serves and mandate that the officers that he or she leads have that same commitment. This is as transparent as you're going to get. I would hope that more members of the community are here. The community members talked about the government being more responsive and we are being responsive and I would hope that community members trust the process that we are going through,” said Broome.

In terms of next steps, the remaining four candidates will be interviewed on November 30. Once that's done, there will also be an opportunity for community feedback next month on December 7. Broome says after that time, those eight candidates will be narrowed down to five, and she will personally interview each finalist to dig just a little bit deeper before making a decision.

No exact timeline has been given on when that decision will be made, but Broome hope to have a new chief selected by the end of the year.

RELATED: 11 of 12 applicants for BRPD police chief pass exam

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.