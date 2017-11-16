Fire destroys duplex, no injuries reported

Fire destroyed a duplex in Baton Rouge late Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on North 17th Street near Madison Avenue just before midnight.

Mark Miles with BRFD said investigators have determined the fire was accidental. He added it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

The home is considered a total loss, according to Miles.

He said two people were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called out to help the family.

